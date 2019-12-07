Joshua Reclaims Heavyweight Titles

Demola Ojo

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua banished the nightmare of losing his heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz six months ago by putting on a masterful display and reclaiming the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts via a unanimous points victory in Saudi Arabia saturday.

After being stunned by the undergo Ruiz in New York on June 1, Joshua risked seeing his career left in tatters with a second defeat, but served up 36 minutes of movement and well-timed punching to become two-time heavyweight champion of the world