Wells Carlton Wins Hotel of the Year at Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award

King Akan in Abuja

Popular hospitality brand, Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, bagged the Hotel of the Year Award at the sixth edition of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award which held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, recently.

Indeed, it was a night of glitz and glamour as the prestigious awards, committed to honouring successful entrepreneurs in the country, attracted top executives in the hospitality industry as well as captains of industries in various sectors.

The award is the fourth for Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, in less than one year in operation. The hotel which was commissioned by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at a colourful ceremony in 2018 also boasts the Jumia Travels Award for Hotel of Year, Archibuilt Award of Excellence In Hospitality Development and the Who is Who Award of Excellence in Hospitality.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Mr Uwabor Joshua, stated that the Wells Carlton brand was worthy of recognition for “its passion for excellence and outstanding service delivery”.

The General Manager of Wells Carlton, Wayne Quin, who was represented by the Head, Sales and Marketing Manager, Jerry Opiughie, described the award as a great honour and thanked the Chairman of Wells Carlton, Captain Hosa Okunbo for creating a world class brand.

“This award is a recognition of our commitment to providing excellent services. It is also a testament of the vision of our great chairman who is determined to take this brand beyond the shores of Nigeria and to ensure Wells Carlton is reverred in the tourism and hospitality industry,” he said.