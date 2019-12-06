ValueJet Plans Big for Remo Ultra-Marathon

The historic city of Sagamu will be agog this weekend as top athletes from across the world converge to participate in the maiden edition of the ValueJet Ultra Modern race .

Speaking ahead of the race, ValueJet Head of Operations Mrs Yewande Cole, said the race is one of the company’s numerous ways to create bond among Nigerians and the world at large.

“The Ultra-Marathon is first of its kind in Africa and we are elated that our company is responsible for bringing youths together to harness their talents. I’m confident that we all are in for a good time on Saturday.

“Our Chairman, Honorable Kunle Soname is a sports inclined personality who is very passionate about the race, so participants and fans alike would witness a world class event,” she stressed.

On whether the race would be sustained, she assured stakeholders that adequate plans are in place to stage the marathon yearly.

The winners of the 50km ultra-race in both foreign and local categories will pocket $2,000, while the second and the third placed runners will get $1,500 and $1,000respectively.

For the Nigerian local 5km run, the winner will receive N500,000, runner-up N300,00,00, while the second runner-up will take home N150,000.

Meanwhile, rave of the moment and hip hop artiste Afeez Fashola, a.k.a. “Naira Marley” along with other top music artistes will perform live at the 50km race in Sagamu.

According to the Project Director, Seyi Johnson, Naira Marley would perform alongside the winner of “City People Music Award” Slimcase.

About 4,000 athletes from 35 countries are expected to participate in the 50km road race which is reputably the largest in the series.

Johnson said Naira Marley, Slimcase, CDQ and others would spice up the event as part of the side attraction at the Sagamu International Stadium.

“The marathon will be spiced up with lots of entertainments because we don’t want it to be boring.

“Artistes such as Naira Marley, Slimcase, CDQ and others will be performing and everybody will be greatly entertained because we are expecting a full house.

“The race will be plug and play starting from the stadium with the marathoners rounding the route five times.

“We are look forward to seeing athletes conquer the 50km race because the route is different from what we are used to,” he concluded.