Stephen & Zai Chandler, Pastor Tony Rapu, Others Thrill at Waterbrook’s Conference

Energetic millennials, goal-oriented professionals and passionate individuals gathered at The Waterbrook for the maiden edition of the Best Life Conference which took place at the church premises in Victoria Island from Friday 22 to Sunday 24, November, 2019.

The three-day event started on an exciting note with a music concert headlined by the award winning Sinach and other outstanding ministrations from Banky W, Mairo Ese, Nosa, Cobhams and Korede Bello.

Stephen Chandler shared nuggets on the true meaning of living your best life with the aim to inspire every attendee to desire a life of all round fulfilment. The evening which was hosted by Banky W ended with an after party and an opportunity for delegates to network and consolidate on all they had learnt.

Other highlights from the conference include a panel discussion on Purpose where speakers including Zai Chandler, Banky W, and Afua Osei shared insights on what purpose truly means and how to walk in it.

The second panel discussion featuring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lanre Olusola, Adesua Etomi Wellington and Lala Akindoju was an enriching deep dive into the desire for validation and negative consequences of seeking validation in the wrong places.

The conference ended on the final day with a special ministration from Mercy Chinwo and a word in season from Stephen Chandler where he encouraged everyone present to seek their best life in the presence of God.