Sound Sultan Tasks Teenagers on Employability Skills

Ugo Aliogo

Hip hop rapper, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as ‘Sound Sultan,’ has advised youths on the need to develop their employability skills for the workplace of the future in order to remain competitive and employable.

Fasasi, who disclosed this weekend in Lagos during the 26th Annual Teenage Festival of Life (TFL) urged the teenagers to follow their passion and explore opportunities that would enable them to be the best in their chosen careers.

The event which is themed: ‘Empowered for Life- 21st Century Skills for Young People,’ is a forum that enables young people and relevant stakeholders to identify the plights facing youths through artistic presentations with a view to enlisting them as critical stakeholders.

He said the changing trends in the world was changing the occupational space, thus presents an opportunity for youths to explore and leverage for personal, economic and national development.

According to him, “while growing, many parents thought that being a medical doctor or lawyer is the only acceptable profession, saying that they classified other professions, especially music for nonentity.

“Youths should explore opportunities in emerging professions to enhance speedy career growth, and being open-minded would assist you to have multiple streams of income. Try not to limit themselves, but invest their talents and passion productively, therefore making a positive impact in all their endeavours should be paramount.”

Also, the Head of Operation, Quadron Studio, Mr. Temidayo Odunlami, said that there were lots of opportunities in the animation industry for many unemployed youths.

Odunlami said the industry is still at its infancy, adding that many foreign animation companies come to Nigeria in search of talents to intern and work with them.

According to him, the steady increase in quality production in animation films and skits emerging from the creative sector makes the future of animation in Nigeria bright.

Odunlami called for a review of education curriculum to reflect the changing occupational trends that would prepare youths for the future.

He said research had shown that 21st century skills for young people was more than technological expertise, but content knowledge, and proficiencies that would prepare them to cope with the challenges and opportunities of a dynamic world.

Similarly, Action Health Incorporated (AHI), Dr. Uwem Essiet, Co-Founder, said that the TFL theme was responding to a major need of bridging the skills gap in the employability of Nigerian graduates.

Essiet said that the education system is not preparing graduates for the future, and beyond Nigeria, noting that educators and workforce experts had often warned that youths need improved 21st century skills.

He said that without these skills, many youths would continue to be categorised as unskilled, thus would not be able to successfully participate in the global economy in spite of their education.

According to him, advancement in technology, changes in daily interactions is expanding the skill sets and demands on job-seekers beyond traditional jobs.

He said no fewer than 10 million youths in over 300 secondary schools in Lagos had been impacted through the event and other AHI programmes in the last 26 years.