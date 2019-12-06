Philanthropist Commences Construction of 100 Hostel Rooms at AAU

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As part efforts to contribute his quota to the development of infrastructure especially in the education sector, a philantrophist and Vice Chairman of Esan Development and Transformation Initiative, Dr. Dolly Afe Okogie, has commenced the construction of a 100-room hostel at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

Okogie, who was recently conferred with a honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration at the 22nd convocation ceremony of AAU, said the gesture was to help solve accommodation problem of the students.

Okogie who stated that his philantrophic gesture was part of his commitment to serve God in charitable ways, added that the hostel would be completed within the stipulated time of six months to one year.

He noted that his desire was to sweep away the cobwebs of degeneration and dilapidation that could be replaced with “fine homes and the beautification of environment”.

Stressing that he has empowered many people, sunk boreholes in different villages and assisted widows and orphanages with gifts, he said: “I am committed to the social infrastructural development albeit economic development of our country and a powerhouse of ideas generated from a desire to move Nigeria into a new order of recovery and respectability”.