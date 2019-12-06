Our Administration Committed to Rule of Law, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitments towards ensuring good governance and obedience to the rule of law.

remained unwavering.

The governor, who made this known in his remarks at the inauguration of the Ogun Multi-Door Courthouse, Sagamu said, his administration remained steadfast, unwaivered and pledged to be equitable, fair and just to all institutions.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the construction of the edifice would complement his ‘Rebuilding the Future Together Agenda’, which encourages investment in all sectors, especially Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMSEs) sector.

According to him, “Justice delay is justice is denied. For the people of Remoland, Justice is no longer denied. The use of this facility would definitely be useful in encouraging investments and also in sorting out disputes in all sectors. And this means that business processes are not strangulated by exorbitant and protracted court processes”, he said.

While commending the Remo Group and Development Foundation(RemoGDF) for another note worthy achievement, Governor Abiodun said the project was commendable and worthy of emulation by other groups.

In his goodwill message, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, HRM Oba Babatunde Ajayi, expressed appreciation to the RemoGDF for supporting Remoland by financing the Ogun Multi-Door Courthouse in Sagamu and noted that the era of travelling to other parts of the State to resolve conflicts would now be a thing of the past. He, however, urged the Chief Judge to put the facility to use without any delay.

The Co-Chairman, Remo Growth and Development Foundation (RemoGDF), Aare Kolawole Oyefeso, in his address, said the project which was financed by Remo indigenes, as one of their several projects to kick start development across Remoland, was also aimed at sending signals to other communities in the state to initiate developmental programmes and noted that government cannot do it alone.

He added that the objective of the foundation was not to solely rely on government, in view of the dwindling revenue, but its motive was to harness Remo potential to the fullest.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, pointed out that Ogun State is the only state in Nigeria and even in the sub-saharan Africa that could boast of establishing three Multi-Door court houses, while she noted that the State Judiciary has become one of the few Judiciaries that have complied with the directives of the National Judicial Council Policy of 2016, where Alternative Dispute Resolution ( ADR) must be adopted by all courts.

Justice Dipeolu added that Alternative Dispute Resolution is now widely acknowledged as the quickest and less acrimonious means of resolving dispute globally .

She said that, with the massive infrastructural development attracting the influx of local and international investors, there is need to address the current slow pace of litigation, and key into the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism as as a fast and less cumbersome means of settling disputes.