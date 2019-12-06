Obaseki felicitates with Pastor Oyakhilome on his birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated President of Loveworld Inc, also known as Christ Embassy, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, on his birthday.

In a statement, the governor celebrated Pastor Oyakhilome for planting seeds of the gospel across the globe, for which posterity will always remember him.

He congratulated him for adding another year and prayed for more years of impactful service to God and humanity.

According to the governor, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I congratulate you, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, the President of Loveworld Inc. also known as Christ Embassy, on this auspicious occasion of your birthday celebration.

“Edo State is proud to have a revered Christian leader like you, who has planted seeds of the gospel across the globe, for which posterity will always remember you.”

The governor noted that Edo State and Nigerians owe Oyakhilome a debt of gratitude for his prayers and the spiritual leadership, which he continues to provide.

He added, “Your exemplary lifestyle, which epitomises the virtues of honesty, peace, patience, contentment, humility and diligence, is a motivation to millions of citizens in our dear state, who have been immensely blessed by your ministry.

“I commend your astute social and humanitarian interventions that have continued to complement the efforts of governments in providing a better, rewarding life for the people and residents of Edo State.

“I enjoin you to continue in your highly impactful service to God and humanity, as I pray that the Almighty God grant you long life and more strength to carry on the good work.”