NPFL: Obuh Worried but Determined to Reverse Akwa Utd Poor Run

Coach of Akwa United FC of Uyo, John Obuh, has said that while he is very worried about the poor run of the club in the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, he is also determined to reverse the situation.

The Promise Boys have have lost twice and drawn the other four matches iwith the defeat in Akure to Sunshine Stars being the second.

Obuh however says though the management of the club has not put any pressure on him, he has to drive himself and the players harder to produce better results.

“Even if I am not under pressure from Management I have to give myself the preseure because most times we expect to see a win, more especially in this match (against Sunshine Stars) that should have been, at worst, a draw, but this is the way it has been,” he lamented in a chat with www.npfl.ng

With four draws and two loses, Akwa United has been pushed down the red zone to 16th position, making a strong push up the only way out.

“We will continue fighting. We will continue working. The season is still fresh. This is the sixth game out of 39 games. So we still have 32 games to finish. When we get back home we should start winning because we just need to start wining.”

Akwa opened the season with promise, securing a 1-1 draw away to Warri Wolves returned home to be cancelled by Abia Warriors who held them to nil-nil. Enyimba of Aba handed them a 3-1 crushing in Aba on Matchday 3 while visiting Katsina United snatched a point in Uyo after another goalless draw. Their visit to Nasarawa could only earn them one point after 1-1 draw before Sunshine turned them back from Akure with a 1-0 defeat.

Obuh however commended the quality of officiating in the league, saying “it is fair enough.”