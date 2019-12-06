Fayrouz Kicks off ‘Find Your Difference’ Campaign as New 33cl Sleek Can is Unveiled

Nigeria’s premium soft drink brand, Fayrouz, yesterday launched its new sleek 33cl can drink at an exclusive event which took place at the RSVP Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tagged ‘Find Your Difference’, the launch campaign celebrates drinkers who thirst for excitement and innovation, with the aim to be special and set the winning difference that makes them exceptional.

Speaking at the event, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands , Nigerian Breweries Plc, Ngozi Nkwoji said, “With the unconventional refreshing blend of great-tasting malt and natural fruit flavour, Fayrouz has always differentiated itself from other soft drink brands, and stands out as the only soft drink with 100% natural ingredients. Our new sleek can looks cooler, fashionable and innovative as it is the only soft drink in Nigeria with this sleek design”.

“We are expanding the options for Fayrouz drinkers across the country, while still maintaining its unique formulation of malt and sparkling water,” she said.

Guests at the event include Denola Grey, Bam Bam, Ozinna, Ahneeka, Linda Osifo, and more.

Fayrouz is a premium sparkling soft drink for the discerning, matured consumer, and is very popular for its smooth, well-balanced fruit flavours that blend beautifully with different elements that make up the perfect cocktail.

The new 33cl Fayrouz sleek can drink is also available in exclusive Citrus and Pineapple flavours.