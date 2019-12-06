Atiku Decries Diversion of Education Funds by States

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Thursday decried the alleged diversion of funds meant for the provision of compulsory primary and secondary education by benefiting states.

Atiku spoke at a one day public hearing on the Modibbo Adama University Yola, Adamawa State, (Establishment etc), Bill 2019 and the University of Agriculture and Technology Funtua, Katsina State, (Establishment, etc), Bill 2019, organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He called on the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to ensure that states found to have misappropriated such funds are penalized by sending the money directly to institutions concerned.

Atiku said: “When we were in office, we passed the compulsory education from Primary to Secondary school law. We also imposed taxation on education.

“I would appeal to you, members of the National Assembly, to look at that law again because there is a disconnect in the sense that monies or funds being given to states to develop education are being diverted.

“There is need for you to look at the law so that you can amend a section that if a part