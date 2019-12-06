After a Spectacular Concert in Lagos, Access the Stars Heads to Abuja

Vanessa Obioha

The city of Lagos was literally lit recently when Niniola, Naira Marley, Skiibii, Mayorkun And Reekado Banks delivered a show-stopping performance on the stage of ‘Access the Stars’, the new music reality that is gradually becoming the rave of the moment.

Sponsored by Star Lager Beer and Access Bank, the platform provides an opportunity for budding music talents to showcase their skills while giving them the chance to perform alongside Nigeria’s biggest stars.

With the Lagos concerts now done and dusted, the train now heads to Abuja where the trio of judges, Tee-Y Mix, Kaffy and Seyi Shay, will be tasked with selecting the best talents the capital city has to offer.

In its unique tradition, the auditions will witness musical performances from Zlatan, SkiiBii, Fireboy, and Wande Coal who will be performing alongside the five final contestants that will slug it out to advance to the next round of the competition.

The winner of the show will walk home with up to 150 million Naira in cash and prizes.