World AIDS Day: NiBUCAA Stages Awareness Walk, Screens 5,000 People

Ayodeji Ake

To commemorate the World AIDS Day, the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA), not just staged a three-kilometer walk to create awareness on HIV/AIDS, they also screened 5,000 residents of Lagos.

Addressing the media at the National Stadium after the walk, the Executive Secretary, NiBUCAA, Mr. Gbenga Alabi, called on Nigerians to know their HIV status for early detection.

He said: “The 2019 World AIDS Day is particularly significant. This year’s commemoration is the 31st edition of the international day set aside to raise awareness about HIV and to show support for people living with the virus. It is a symbolic opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV. The day demands attention and support from everyone.

“As the voice of the private sector’s response to HIV/AIDS and other associated health issues, NiBUCAA is bringing stakeholders together to address pertinent issues including awareness campaign, provision of HIV testing services and promotion of healthy behaviours.

“As part of the global efforts towards ending AIDS by 2030, series of activities for the coalition to commemorate the occasion, includes free testing services to reach over 5000 people across various local government areas in Lagos State.

The co-Chair, NiBUCAA, Mr. Mike Sangster, who is also the Country Chair, Total Nigeria, noted that the walk was in support of the ongoing conversation on how to stem the spread of the virus.

He said: “We are walking in solidarity with all Nigerians struggling with the consequences of living with the virus. The walk is a demonstration of our collective resolve as coalition of business and corporate citizens of Nigeria to confront and end this epidemic.”