Real Estate Firm Launches Scheme for Cheap Housing

Real estate company, Dpkay Homes and Properties Limited along with her brand ambassador, brand ambassador and Nollywood star, Adunni Ade, have unveiled the company’s new affordable housing initiatives from the company and its end-of-the-year yuletide promo.

The Managing Director, Dpkay Homes, Oluwole Sholola, who represented the Company’s Chairman, Dele Akinola, stated that the present objective and sole aim of the company is to provide and build standard, affordable housing for everyone; irrespective of their social class.

According to him, the real estate company is reputable for enabling the average person “own a part of Lagos” with pocket friendly land sales at the choicest locations and migrating into infrastructure developments and building suitable homes for everyone.

“All to be equipped with quality infrastructures made available at affordable prices. Also going on, is the 15 per cent promotional slashing on every purchased lands and properties from Dpkay Homes which runs till the end of February 2020,” he stated.