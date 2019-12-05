Physio Centres of Africa Named Private Physiotherapy Provider of the Year

Martins Ifijeh

Physio Centers of Africa (PCA), a Lagos headquartered physiotherapy, rehab and home care business, has been rated as the “Private Physiotherapy Provider of the Year” by the Lagos Physiotherapists.

The award, which was announced at the 2019 annual conference of the society recently saw PCA emerging with the highest number of votes in the category among other nominated private organisations offering physiotherapy services in the country.

PCA opened its doors in mid-2018 with the intention of enhancing the healthcare landscape by providing world class services with a differentiated approach never piloted in the country.

In her reaction, the co-Founder and Managing Director, Physio Centers for Africa Ms. Ngozi Edozien described the award as uplifting and a booster to PCA’s resolve to provide world class physiotherapy services to Nigerians.

“It is heart-warming that we are being recognised for our unique services just within the short time we commenced the business of providing high standard treatment for a wide variety of clientele from elite level athletes, the general population, to children and the elderly.

“We provide an integrated service as it’s not just physio in and out of our clinics but also equipment and home care to support recovery and wellness. To promote skill enhancement by offering training courses to physios, healthcare professionals and those providing care to elderly and home bound.

“We accept this award and thank the Lagos Physiotherapists immensely for this recognition which has boosted our resolve to ensure that Nigerians will no longer have to travel abroad to receive world class physiotherapy care in orthopedics, sports-medicine, neurology, pediatrics, geriatrics or in home and elder care. We are truly grateful to our patients and supporters who helped bring us this far.”

Institutional winners in the public sector include the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Physiotherapy Department, General Hospital, Gbagada and Physiotherapy Department, College of Medicine, University of Lagos which won the “Physiotherapy Department of the year” (Public), “Excellent Service Delivery in Orthopaedics/Sports”, “Excellent Service Delivery in Paediatrics” and “Excellence in Cardiopulmonary/Women’s Health” categories respectively.