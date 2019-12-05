Cisco to Empower SMEs in Nigeria, West Africa

Determined to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria and other West African countries, Cisco, a global technology firm, has demonstrated its commitment to grow small and medium enterprises (SMEs), through its provision of simple, secure and flexible portfolio of solutions.

The initiative to empower small businesses was disclosed at a media roundtable, which held in Lagos recently.

Built under the Cisco “Designed for Business” brand, the small business portfolio delivers the right products at the right price for small businesses to thrive. To further accelerate growth, Cisco is doubling partner investments in Nigeria and creating an easy and frictionless experience for both partners and customers with faster response times and immediate access to expertise.

Commenting at the Small Business media roundtable, General Manager of Cisco Nigeria and West African Countries, Mr. Olakunle Oloruntimehin, said, “Today, every business around the world is in a position where they have to strategize in order to stay ahead of the competition. At Cisco, we have become dedicated to helping these small businesses leverage emerging technologies to accelerate their growth, thereby providing a fair ground where every business no matter their size, can access the opportunity to realise the full potential of digitisation in their operations”.

Small Business Manager of Cisco West Africa, Lela Omo-Ikirodah, said: “About 90 per cent of businesses worldwide could be considered small or medium sized businesses. We at Cisco carried out some intense research to see what we can do globally to cater to this market, and I must say that Cisco is increasing the focus on small businesses globally. “The Cisco Designed for Business portfolio delivers the right products at the right price for small businesses. It also provides increased investment in partner programs to incentivise partners who are focused in the small business space.”