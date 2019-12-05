9mobile Promises Enhanced Customer Experience

Telecom company, 9mobile, has introduced exciting new data plans and revamped its existing ones to enable customers on the network enjoy more value for their money.

The initiative is to enable 9mobile customers have more data to stay online and enjoy superior browsing and streaming experience, as quality data just got more affordable.

9mobile is offering new and existing customers on the network an amazing increase in value at the same price while also introducing aggressively priced new data offers to ensure that all segments of customers can enjoy the superior online browsing and streaming experience from the network.

Acting Director, Marketing at 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, in a statement, disclosed that customers can dial *200*3*1# to enjoy the enticing data offers available as daily, 3-day, weekly, and monthly plans.

He said subscribers would now enjoy exciting new data plans like 1GB plus free access to social media sites such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, valid for 1 day at just N300 or 2GB plus free access to social media sites valid for three days at just N500

Onafowokan further added that customers interested in the weekly plans could go for a whooping 7GB plus free access to social media sites valid for seven days at just N1,500 or get 15gb for N5000 valid for 30days if they prefer the monthly plans.

“We are a caring network that believes in showing love to our customers especially in this season of giving. We want them to be able to browse and stream online without the fear of quickly exhausting their data and having to spend more. We believe doing this will boost the internet experience of our customers across the country. The beauty of this revamp is that it’s not limited to a few packages; it involves all our data plans,”Onafowokan said.