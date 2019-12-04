Suicide: NAFDAC Mandates Agro-chemical Dealers to Register Products

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

To prevent suicide among youths through the use of agro-chemicals, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has directed all sellers of the toxic chemicals across the country to register their names and their products for proper monitoring.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated this while speaking yesterday at a two-day sensitisation workshop for dealers of agro-chemicals and other stakeholders at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. She said it has become a source of concern to hear cases of suicide among the youths through the use of snipers and other dangerous agro-chemicals.

The director general, who was represented by Dr. Sanni Mayaki, said: “Recently, Paraquat Dichloride, popular herbicides used for the control of weeds known for its toxic and harmful effect on humans and the environment has been banned in several countries of the world. Based on this, NAFDAC has developed a plan to ban the manufacturing, importation, sale and use of paraquat in Nigeria.

“Due to injudicious and indiscriminate use of some pesticides, many accidents have occurred in different parts of the country. The presence of pesticides in foods, fruits, vegetables and environment and its use as a suicide tool by youths and vulnerable persons is of great concern to NAFDAC.

“A lot of our youths now use these pesticides for suicide purposes. Henceforth, agro-chemicals sellers should ensure that the products do not get to wrong hands.

“The agency, in compliance with the federal government policy on the ease of doing business in the country, has decided to embark on the mission to initiate mandatory listing of pesticides and agrochemical dealers to ensure effective pesticide regulations in Nigeria. We have decided to ease the regulatory requirements for micro agro-chemical dealers as canvassed by Nigeria Agro-Input Dealers Association (NAIDA).

“The agency has also reviewed the use of Tallow Amine as inert material in the production of Glyphosate formulations. In line with the agency’s mandate of safeguarding the health of the nation, the agency thereby banned the use of Tallow Amine as inert material in the formulation of glyphosate products with effect from January 1, 2020.”

To ensure strict compliance, she hinted that efforts were on to mop up DDVP 100ml pack size from open markets and supermarkets, pointing out that the chemicals must not be found in public market or supermarkets and that the licensed agro-chemical dealers should be watchful when selling the products to the end users.