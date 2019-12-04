Six Winners Emerge in MTN Nigeria Academic Research Competition 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Six winners have emerged in the MTN Nigeria first serial competition which aims at to promoting academic research under its Academic Research and Development Innovative Challenge (ARDIC).

ARDIC is a partnership platform which sets to allow MTN to leverage its existing assets to enhance local innovation and research through an engagement system that provides enablement platforms, data, mentorship and experimental sandbox with the aim to motivate post graduate researchers who want to translate their research ideas into high-impact innovations.



Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Olubayo Adekanmbi who revealed that MTN will work along with the federal government through its agencies and departments, said qualitative research was needed in solving the challenges of the African continent, especially that of Nigeria.

“MTN Nigeria believes that some of the solutions to the bottlenecks that currently exist on the continent, especially in Nigeria, can be solved through qualitative research and driving innovation. However, the academic community often hit a brick wall in translating their game-changing ideas to workable solutions.

“ARDIC wants to tackle this gap and enable researchers to develop solutions that address some of our most pressing social problems” he added. A pitch session took place at the Nile University, Abuja, where ten finalists were given the opportunity to pitch their research work before a panel of seasoned technology and ICT experts and innovators.

Each winner was awarded a cash prize of one million naira to further their research. They will also benefit from six months incubation where they will be groomed and guided in transforming their ideas into practical solutions.

The winners are Itoro Akpan, Toyin Oshaniwa, Zainab Abu, Taiwo Amoo, Ibitoye Ayodeji, and Angela Ebirim.