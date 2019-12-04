I Won’t Step into Onaiyekan’s Shoes, Says Archbishop Kaigama

* Onaiyekan; I’ll keep talking till Nigeria gets better

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The incoming Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Grace Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said he would adopt his own style of leadership in discharging his assignment.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday as part of activities lined up for his inauguration as the new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Kaigama said he would give priority to his priestly duties while also attacking some social ills as it becomes necessary

“I am not coming as a social critic or political analyst. I am not setting out to be another government. I will be concerned about happenings in Nigeria. I am not going to be hunting for problems but when problems come, I will tackle them in my priestly character and identity as much as I can. People will be disappointed if they want me to be a replica of Onaiyeikan.

“I will rely on what my predecessor has done and his wise counsel. People will be disappointed if they want a replica of Onaiyekan. In exercising my priesthood, I will be a prophet attacking ills, social vices and anything that is not helpful to the development of the country,” he said.

Speaking on the effect of corruption, Kaigama lamented that people are going hungry in the country due to corruption, saying little or no success has been recorded in the fight against corruption under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “People are poor, if not for corruption, there will be equitable distribution of resources and people will be living above the poverty line but corruption is weakening our system. We need to minimise the effect of corruption. They say that corruption fights those who fight it, nevertheless we have to keep fighting corruption.”

While expressing gratitude to God for sparing his life and lifting him to his present position, the outgoing Archbishop, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, said he has done his best to shepherd the flock put in his care in Abuja Archdiocese, adding that he rose from a little known town of Kabba in Kogi State to become the Archbishop and later a Cardinal.

The retiring Archbishop, however, said he would continue to be vocal on happenings in the country until things get better. He tasked his successor to work hard to keep pace with the development taking place in the Federal Capital Territory.