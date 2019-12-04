Fidelity Bank Wins 2019 Nigeria Bankers Games Football Title

The 2019 edition of the Nigeria Bankers Games came to a climax over the weekend at the YabaTech Sports Complex, Yaba.

The colorful closing ceremony was graced by top executives, some of whom include; Group Head, Operations, UBA, Alex Alozie and Team Manager, Stanbic IBTC –Uyi Uhunmwangho.

The event kicked off with a novelty match between the Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers and financial institute – Credit Direct and it ended a one all draw.

The third place match saw FCMB take on Union Bank in a very close encounter as both teams created numerous chances in search of the bronze medal.

The opening goal came five minutes into the game through FCMB’s midfielder Omotayo Owolabi and FCMB held on to the lead till the break. Late in the second half Eze Odinaka scored a second for FCMB and that was enough to earn them the bronze medal.

In the final match, between defending champions – UBA and three time champions – Fidelity Bank saw Fidelity emerged victorious 5-3 via penalty shootouts after the game ended one goal apiece in regulation time.

The athletics event also witnessed its finals as there were a total eight gold medals up for grabs.

Fidelity Bank emerged the overall champions for the tenth time with a total of 21 medals: seven gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Union Bank and Sterling Bank came in second and third overall respectively.