Abiodun Presents N449.97bn Budget Estimate to Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State yesterday presented N449.974 billion budget proposal to the House of Assembly for deliberation and approval by the state lawmakers for 2020 fiscal year.

Abiodun who christened the 2020 appropriation bill as “Budget to Build Our Future Together” said the annual fiscal estimate reflects his administration’s determination to deliver on its electoral promises.

Giving the budget breakdown during the House plenary presided by Speaker Kunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, the governor explained that N269.132bn representing (60.31%) was proposed for capital projects, while N180.842bn (39.69%) was set aside for recurrent expenditure.

He added that N83.238bn was earmarked for salaries and allowances of workers while pension and gratuities would take N25.94bn representing 18% of total expenditure.

According to him, the balance of N71.659bn signifying a 16% of the total budget is estimated for overhead cost.

Abiodun assured that the government would formulate policy thrust for the holistic actualization of the budget towards localising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the public – private partnership initiatives.

He said the administration had put in place a mechanism for a workable public financial management system to eliminate leakages and ensures efficient and judicious use of the state wealth.

According to him, there would be full automation of the state finance functions, strict adherence to the proposed fiscal responsibility law, instituting credit rating for the state by internationally accepted rating agencies and strengthening internal audit functions.

He noted that there would also be timely publication of audited accounts of the state.

Earlier in his address, Speaker Kunle Oluomo, lauded the governor for what he described as “the great strides made and solid foundations laid in all sectors” by him in the last seven months despite the avalanche of “booby traps” set for his administration.

Oluomo added that a catalogue of litigations were also raised against Dapo Abiodun and his loyalists; ostensibly to distract him from “governance.”

Although the Speaker did not mention any name but it is suspected by many that the alleged booby traps were set for Abiodun by his predecessor even as Oluomo noted that the impressive performance of the Governor was not surprising, recalling that at the inception of the administration, he reeled out his masses oriented governance.

Oluomo said: “Despite the booby traps set for you and the catalogue of litigations raised against you and your loyalists to distract you from governance, the great strides made and solid foundations laid in all sectors within the last few months is a pointer to the growth and development that the people of Ogun State will witness under your administration.

“It is therefore ridiculous and un-state-manly for any fifth columnist to state that that the impact of this government has not been felt.

“However, today, in the history of the current administration, a giant stride is being made as the First Annual Budget of this administration on the vision to build a qualitative and focused government is being presented to the ninth legislature of our dear State.”

According to him, citizens and residents of the Gateway State, were all waiting patiently for him to turn their dream for a prosperous Ogun State into reality.

In his closing remarks, Oluomo, assured of continuous and robust relationship between the legislature and other arms of government through the enactment of more people oriented legislations.

Assembly would keep to its age-long tradition by giving necessary attention to the budget proposal within the time frame, while facilitating the provision of more infrastructural facilities towards adding value to the standard of living of the people.

The Speaker stressed that the occasion was a testimony that the present administration prioritised the welfare and economic independence of the people, who deserved an innovative leadership in government, fearless judiciary, vibrant and articulate legislature, promising that the State would not rest on her oars.