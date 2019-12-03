Plaudits for Eunisell over Rivers Utd Sponsorship

The Rivers State Government has applauded West Africa’s leading independent chemicals, oil and gas, as well as engineering solutions company, Eunisell, for its consistency in sponsoring, Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United.

Permanent Secretary, in the State Ministry of Sports, James Enebeli, hailed the brand during the second Eunisell Rivers United Day celebration, in the Rivers State capital, Port-Harcourt.

“It is not easy to invest consistently in a club, since 2015, from Sharks, now Rivers United, that has not actually won laurels to commensurate with the money on them. It demonstrates your commitment to promoting the club,” Enebeli, who was represented by Director of Sports Development, Prudence I. Harry, said.

Speaking earlier, Eunisell Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, who was represented at the event by Chief Marketing Officer, Dipo Ogunbiyi, revealed that the “rationale for the sponsorship of the club remains unchanged. Eunisell, like any Nigerian, is passionate about Nigerian football, our own clubs playing in the professional league and of course the players.”

In addition, he said: “Football in Nigeria provides more than entertainment value for a large percentage of the population. For many players and aspiring youngsters in school, it is a way, if not the only way of making a living.

“Eunisell, like Rivers United, has a culture of winning, brought about by improved and sustained performance. Winning is an outcome of talent, dedication and never giving up.”

Rivers United General Manager, Okey Kpalukwu, equally hailed Eunisell and assured that the club will represent the brand well in the 2019/2020 season.

The highpoint of the day was the official unveiling of the Rivers United new jersey with the Eunisell on it to showcase the sponsorship.

Eunisell’s continued sponsorship of the club makes the deal the longest running in the NPFL.