MTN Demonstrates 5G Capability in C’River

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

MTN Nigeria has showcased its ability to provide effective 5G mobile telecommunications services across the country.

The MTN exhibited its ability for the 5G services at its main office in Calabar, Cross River State, recently.

The event in Calabar took place few days after the telecommunications firm unveiled its 5G services in Abuja, the federal capital.

Speaking at the event, the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, said the people were grateful that Calabar was nominated by MTN as one of its pilot cities for the exhibition of its latest 5G technology.

Ayade, said Cross River is a technologically-savvy state, hence MTN’s latest 5G technology would add impetus to the state’s aspiration of becoming the first smart city in the country.

The Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, Muhammad Rufia, who conducted dignitaries round the demonstration points within the office, explained the difference in speed between a 4G network and a 5G network.

Rufai said the 5G network as displayed on the test screen, is 100 times faster than a 4G network.

“Today’s experience will show you that a 5G rollout would not be a step change. It won’t be just another bandwidth increase for faster video streaming.

“The capabilities of 5G create vast possibilities in innovation and transformation that will immensely improve the quality of living in several fields – from financial services; healthcare; education; and even public service delivery to more leisurely purposes, such as video streaming services, gaming and even self-driving cars,” Rufai.

Rufai said as soon as the National Communications Commission (NCC), gives approval, MTN would engage in full rollout of the 5G technology service in Nigeria.

“Partnerships played a critical role in making this day a reality; they are central to our ethos as a company and underpin everything we do. Our partners made today possible.

“From our government and regulatory stakeholder- the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the NCC who provided an enabling environment, guidance and trial spectrum, to our equipment vendors-Ericsson, Huawei and ZTE, who share our vision and walked this road with us, we thank you for your support,” Rufai said.

He said MTN is the first in West Africa to demonstrate the capacity for a 5G technology with the demonstration.

Dignitaries who graced the event included a representative of the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, top government officials, Student Union leadership of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, and a host of others.

The NCC was represented in the occasion by Engineer Kenneth Nsekwe, observed the demonstration.