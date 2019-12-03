Land Mark Book on Super Eagles Out

The long anticipated book on Nigeria’s lead sports brand, the Super Eagles, will be available to the public later this month.

The book titled: “Super Eagles @70…Soaring on the Wings”, is written by Kunle Solaja and it is endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which also acquired the title rights.

The book is a compendium and is written in lucid and infographic manner offering virtually every information that a football follower, researcher or reader may desire about the Nigeria’s national football team since its inception through the composition of the famed “UK Tourists” in 1949.

The book expectedly traced the history of the team from the days of UK Tourists through the Red Devils, to the Green Eagles and then to Super Eagles. It is a literary celebration of 70 years of the Nigeria’s senior football squad.

The book at the same time celebrates 60 years of the nation’s supreme football –governing body, the Nigeria Football Federation’s affiliation with the continental body, CAF and the world body, FIFA in 1959.