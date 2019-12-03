BA Partners Firm on Reward Scheme

Chinedu Eze

British Airways gone into partnership with The Diana Award for 2019 Legacy Award’s, hosted by Earl Spencer recently.

As the official travel partner, British Airways flew Diana Legacy Award winners from around the world to London, for the bi-annual award ceremony.

The airline said the unique accolade celebrated the achievements of 20 outstanding young leaders, visionaries and role models from across the world, who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to serve their communities.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better, The Diana Award aims to recognise and inspire the next generation of young leaders who are creating positive social change in their communities. It is one of the most prestigious accolades a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for their social or humanitarian work.

In addition to meeting with HRH Duke of Cambridge at Kensington Palace and being presented the award by Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, the award recipients would have access to a unique development programme.

The programme aims to provide them with the opportunity to enhance their skills in four key areas; leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship and technology for good.

The winners were selected from a poll of nominations by an independent judging panel,which included British Airways Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz, Baroness Lawrence OBE and Holly Branson.

British Airways Chairman and CEO, Alex Cruz said, “We are delighted to partner with The Diana Award for the Legacy Award ceremony, as they continue their work in recognising incredible young people. British Airways is committed to having a positive impact in local communities in the UK and around the world, so we are proud to support projects and individuals who make a positive, lasting impact.

“Young people are a driving force for change so I’m very proud to have been on the judging panel for the awards, hearing about some inspiring achievements and championing the next generation of young leaders.”

Chief Executive, The Diana Award, Tessy Ojo said, “This is a landmark event for The Diana Award as we celebrate our 20th anniversary year. This ceremony is about celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, and demonstrating to young people that we value them.”