APC Mourns House Member, Iliyasu

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of a member of the House of Representatives, who was representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State, Hon. Ja’afaru Iliyasu.

The party, in a statement on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the party received the news of Iliyasu’s demise on Monday with shock and sadness.

The ruling party noted that colleagues, associates and many others who came across Iliyasu described him as a gentleman and resourceful federal lawmaker who put national interest over any other interests.

The party therefore condoled with his immediate family, the National Assembly, constituents, the people and government of Niger State.