10 People Killed in Bauchi Road Crash

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said 10 people have been killed in a multiple fatal crash that occurred on November 29, 2019, at about 8p.m. at Filling Kokuwa, Rimi-Zayam village on the Toro-Bauchi road.

The Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Rilwan Suleiman, who confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday, said eight people sustained injuries in the crash that involved 18 people.

He stated that the accident was caused by dangerous driving and over speeding, adding that: “Yes, it is true there was an accident at Filling Kokuwa, Rimi-Zayam village on the Toro-Bauchi federal highway in Bauchi State which occurred on November 29, 2019, at about 8p.m.

According to him, “The multiple crashes involved two vehicles, a mini-bus (Volkswagen Sharon) with number plate: MSA 693 AA and a Volkswagen Golf 3 saloon with number plate: KMC 27 YJ. There were 18 people involved in the crashes, 12 males and 6 females. It was caused by dangerous driving and over speeding.

“As a result, eight people, including five males and three females were injured while 10 people, seven males and three females were killed.”

Suleiman said the injured victims were taken to Alumma Clinic for medical treatment while the corpses were deposited at the Toro General Hospital.

He added that the obstruction was equally cleared from the scene of the crash to allow a free flow of traffic.

The FRSC spokesman called for attitudinal change among drivers while on the highway.

“We still insist that motorists must change their attitude towards driving and use of the road. “They must avoid selfishness, impatience and recklessness on the road because most accidents are caused by them and as a result, lives

and property are lost,” he warned.