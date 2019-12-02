Vitafoam Rewards Distributors, Assured Customers of Quality Products

Judith Obaze

Commercial Director, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Sola Owoade has said the company will continue with its policy of quality, innovative and customised products to constantly meet expectation of diverse customers in this era of information technology. He also assured distributors of sustaining its policy of producing customised products to meet diverse needs of the end users.

Owoade, who represented the managing director of the Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, gave the assurance while speaking at the Vitafoam’s Distributors’ forum held in Lagos. The award had been held in Benin City, Kano and Abuja, while the grand finale is scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Lagos.

Owoade, who congratulated the awardees for their loyalty to the company, explained that without the distributors, the company’s products would be unknown.

The distributors in Lagos Region endorsed the company’s products and pledged continuous partnership for mutually beneficial business relationship. Responding to his outstanding award as the Lagos Best Regional Key Distributor, the Chief Executive Officer, Sadim Nigeria Enterprises, Mr Samson Ajibulu explained that Vitafoam had a long tradition of quality products and the company should sustain it.

Ajibulu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, appreciated the company for creating healthy competition to reward hard work. According to him, Vitafoam has always met demands of its distributors at all times.

“On behalf of myself and my co-distributors, I appreciate Vitafoam for this important award. Vitafaom has always been associated with quality products. I have been dealing with the company for 30 years and I am proud to be its distributor. We must thank God for enabling us to operate despite the challenges in the economy,” he said.