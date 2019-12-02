Travelstart Wins Best Online Travel Agency Award

Travelstart, Africa’s largest online travel agency, has bagged the “Best Online Travel Agency” award at the Nigeria Tourism Awards 2019. The presentation was made at the 3rd edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards (The Balearica), which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino in Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, November 29 2019.

The online travel agency was also recently named ‘Travel Agency of the Year’ at the 2019 Pyne Awards, an event which celebrates the excellence and growth of all stakeholders in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Philip Akesson, Country Manager Travelstart Nigeria, commented on the award: “We are very grateful and humbled to be awarded “Best Online Travel Agency”. The fact that our customers voted us as best in class for a second time this year speaks volumes and is a clear testimony to our efforts to build a strong brand that our customers can rely on. I am incredibly grateful to our customers, industry partners, friends and well-wishers who have supported us along the journey. We at Travelstart remain committed to ensuring that Nigerians are able to seamlessly book cheap flights while offering them better customer service.”

The Nigeria Travel week is a multi-day tourism event aimed at the review and development of the Nigerian tourism sector. It was created to promote awareness about the opportunities and potential in domestic and inbound tourism and bring together the different stakeholders from the budding travel industry.

Travelstart has proudly won all the awards it was nominated for in 2019, including some individual awards; Bukky Akomolafe, the Commercial Manager of Travelstart also took home the Prize for Professional Services at the 2019 Future Awards Africa.