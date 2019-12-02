Lagos Police to Commence Trial of Cops Involved in Club Shooting Incident

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command will today commence trial of the five policemen who were involved in the Crest Inn Club shooting that led to the death of one person and left two others with injuries.

The police officers were identified as Inspector Orubu Olusola, Inspector Apalowo Ola, Inspector Kasai Sule, Sergeant Momoh Ogwuche and Sergeant Adoga Collins, all attached to Akinpelu Division.

The team who were arrested over the weekend on the orders of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had gone on a shooting spree at the inn in Balogun Street, Lagos.

While assuring families of the victims, especially that of 27-year-old Maliki Mohammed, who died in the incident, that justice will prevail, Odumosu said impunity will not be tolerated under his watch.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, the police team said they were at the club in response to a complaint made by one Makinde Omowunmi Abibat at Akinpelu Police Station that she was assaulted in the club.

They added that while trying to effect an arrest, they were attacked by some hoodlums which necessitated their use of firearms.

Notwithstanding their argument, the command said it fell short of the provision of Force Order 237 which defined the circumstances in which a police officer will be justified to use his firearm and the use of force.

Elkana said: “The police officers involved are already facing internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial at the Provost Department of the command. If found guilty, they will be handed over to conventional court for prosecution.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial. Also note that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO); Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), DSP Oloko Wale; and the Divisional Operations Officer, ASP Adamu Babajo, were issued official queries for lack of supervision.

“Eleven suspects were however arrested in connection with the attack on the team. The CP has ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

“As the CP empathises with the families of the deceased person and the injured persons, he however called on the good people of Lagos State to remain calm as justice will not only be done but will be seen to be done.”