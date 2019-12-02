IG, Not PSC Has Power to Recruit Personnel, Court Rules

By Alex Enumah

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Monday, held that the power to recruit personnel into the Nigeria Police Force, rests with the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) and not the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the declaration in a judgment delivered in a suit challenging the recent employment of 10,000 constables by the Inspector General of Police.

The suit which was filed by the PSC has the IG, the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation as defendants.

Justice Ekwo, in the judgment said from the evidence before him, he was convinced that it was the Nigerian Police Council under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police that has the statutory power to recruit into the force.

Ekwo therefore dismissed the PSC’s suit for lacking merit.

The judge held that the plaintiff was unable to prove it had the power to recruit into the force and the court cannot ascribe to the plaintiff power it does not have.

“Consequently, I hold that it is the police council under the Inspector General of Police that has the power to carry out recruitment into the police force. I hereby made an order dismissing the case for lacking in merit,” Justice Ekwo held.