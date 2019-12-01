Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Abduction of Six Kaduna Schoolgirls

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna state police have arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction of six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Chikun Local Government area of the state.

Spokesman of the command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in an interview with THISDAY on Sunday in Kaduna.

Sabo said one of the suspects was the school’s security guard who allegedly conspired with the criminals to abduct the students.

He said the second suspect was a herdsman who used to graze his cattle within the vicinity of the school.

The girls were abducted on October 3, 2019 when the bandits invaded the school at about midnight and were released on October 26, after spending 22 days in captivity.

A total of N13. 6 million ransom was paid to the bandits before their release.

The police spokesman said the girls told the police that while they were in captivity, the security man was always communicating with the bandits on phone.

“While the abducted school girls and the two staff were in captivity, they use to hear a voice each time the kidnappers called for negotiation of ransom.

“Incidentally, it is the security man of the college that use to communicate with the kidnappers.

“After their release the victims told the police that they used to hear one of the security men talking with the bandits while they were in captivity. So he was immediately arrested.

“The other one was seen physically by the girls when they were in captivity. They identified him as the same boy who always come with his cattle to graze within the vicinity of the college.

“So they knew him as somebody who come to graze around the school. He was traced and arrested. They are the prime suspects in connection to that offence. “Investigations are still going on to arrest other accomplices that are at large now” Sabo said.