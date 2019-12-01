Two Policemen Killed, Seven Persons Abducted in Adamawa  

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command yesterday confirmed that two of its officers were killed in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state.

However, the command did not confirm that seven persons were abducted in Mubi after the two police officers were killed.

The spokesman of the command, Mr. Suleiman Nguroje made the disclosure in response to THISDAY inquiries yesterday.

The command urged the residents of the community to divulge information to track down these criminals, adding the state police commissioner has directed the intelligence unit to swung into action in order to arrest these criminals and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, reports from Mubi revealed that suspected kidnappers killed two policemen on patrol and kidnapped seven persons in Mubi, Mubi South Local Government, Adamawa state

Also confirming the incident, the chairman of Mubi South LGA, Ahmadu Dahiru, said two police were killed and seven persons were abducted adding that the area was under siege.

He appealed to the federal government to deploy a mechanism in tacking the high rate of kidnapping and banditry around communities sharing common border with Cameroon.

He lamented that people of the affected areas were living under constant threat from Kidnappers, stressing that kidnapping was almost a daily occurrence in Mubi and its environs

He said: Five people were kidnapped in Kwaja, while two others were picked in Sahuda all in the preceding wee. Worst still, last Tuesday, two policemen were killed in Gyala village near Mubi

He said the kidnappers were taking advantage of the mountainous areas near Mubi and hiding on hills to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

He pleaded with the government to intervene and save their people from Kidnappers who have become threat to the areas.

