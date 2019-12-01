Lagos Chieftaincy Family Moves to Enforce Consent Judgment on Abebe Village 

Bayo Adeoye



The Suenu Chieftaincy family of Lagos has moved to take possession of a portion of Abebe Village in Iganmu, measuring about 6.531 acres in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The take-over followed a consent judgment Justice Abdulfattah Lawal of Lagos State High Court delivered on July 10, 2017 in suit number LD/1170GCMW/2015.

Counsel to the family, Mr. Tomori Williams disclosed the plan at a news conference in Lagos, narrating how Suenu Chieftaincy family became the owner of the land in the 19th Century and which was given to them by Olooto Royal Family.

Williams explained how the land was leased to UAC upon approaching the family in 1947 and 1952.

He said UAC, which had been having unhindered possession till today, stopped, failed and refused to pay the statutory leasehold agreement to Suenu Chieftaincy family.

Williams added that the failure and refusal of UAC to pay statutory leasehold agreement on the land, forced Suenu Chieftaincy family to approach the court and instituted the suit.

He said UAC entered an out-of-court settlement with the family and agreement eventually reached became the consent judgment of the court, which he was empowered to execute.

He, also, said the said property in question “is not a subject of any other litigation. The Suenu Chieftaincy Family has had unhindered possession of the land through the people they leased it to, primarily, UAC, Nigerian Properties Company and others as at date”.

In 2017, Justice Lawal delivered the judgment based on an agreement between the Suenu Chieftaincy family and its primary tenant, United African Company (UAC).

Suenu Chieftaincy Family represented by Chief Omogbolahan Durosimi, Qudus Suenu, Shakirudeen Ogungbadero and Mohammed Durosimi had through a writ of summons dated September 23, 2015 filed against UAC Nigeria Plc and Registrar of Title, Lagos State, contested ownership of the large expanse of land at Abebe Village.

Parties agreed to resolve the dispute though an-out-of -court settlement, which resulted in the agreement and subsequent consent judgment of the court.

Sequel to the terms of settlement between the parties, Lawal in the judgment held: “by virtue of terms of settlement dated January 24, 2017, the claimant and the first defendant agreed to settle the issue raised in the suit on the conditions stipulated in said terms and which terms were pronounced upon by this court as the judgement of the court on July 10, 2017.”

On September 23, the Suenu Chieftaincy Family approached the Lagos High Court presided over by Justice M. O. Obadina for the enforcement of the judgment based on Lawal’s judgment on the land in a motion ex-parte.

In granting the ex-parte motion by the claimants, Obadina held: “upon the application on September 23, 2019, coming before this honourable court to be heard on behalf of the claimants/judgment creditors/applicants.

“Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion of Samisideen Ogungbadero, Secretary to Suenu Chieftaincy Family, sworn to and filed at the High Court Registry, on September 26, 2019 and after hearing G. C. Nwosu of counsel to the judgment creditors/applicants.

“It is hereby ordered as prayed, leave is granted, the applicants to execute the judgment of the honourable court delivered in this suit on March 13, 2017. Order is granted issuing warrant of execution of the said judgment.”