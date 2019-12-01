CCTEC-Ossiomo Power berths in Benin, as installation of power cables begin

In line with Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki plans to electrify the state, the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant in Ologbo, near Benin City is taking shape with the commencement of installation of transmission equipment, transformers, cables, and supply lines, amongst others.

Special Adviser to the Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said the installation of supply lines from the site of the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant in Ologbo to the metropolitan area, followed the installation of gas turbines.

He added that the work on the power plant, which is expected to drive Governor Obaseki’s Electrify Edo Project, is nearing completion with “the control rooms and injection sub-station for the plant under construction. Work is also ongoing as the transmission as cables are being installed.”

On completion, the work at the site of the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant will address epileptic power in Benin City and environs, which hitherto stunted business growth and economic activities.

Osagie said with the CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant, a new era is in the horizon with the state government’s bold initiatives in the power sector, adding that the project partners are not relenting on the pace of the first phase (5 Megawatts) of the project.

The first phase at 5MW will supply power to light up government offices, hospitals, courts, industrial clusters, and streetlights within the Sapele Road corridor of Benin City.

The project which is designed to ease distribution of the power, will also see a substation set up around Kings Square, which would power streets in the city.