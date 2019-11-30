WIASE Demand Justice for Murdered Acheju

The Women Initiative for Advocacy, Social Justice and Empowerment, (WIASE), a non-governmental organisation has condemned the recent political killings that took place around the country in the last two weeks.

It said in a statement yesterday that the burning to death of a political woman leader in Kogi State, Mrs Acheju Abuh, was particularly traumatic and distressing.

The statement signed by the Chairperson of WIASE, Princess Adekemi Adewunmi reads: “The WIASE legal committee on behalf of the group, thoroughly condemn these inhumane and barbaric acts, which should not have any place in our society and in our democratic process.

“These recent acts of violence against women and men alike in Kogi and Bayelsa states during and after the just concluded governorship elections have been extremely disturbing. Members of WIASE are raising their voice against injustice of any kind, especially when it affect fellow women irrespective of political, social, or religious affiliations.

“There is an urgent need for more action to be taken to curb this extreme disregard for human rights, life and property. Hence, we call on the Nigerian Police and all relevant security agencies to take the necessary steps and action to combat these unfortunate incidents and thereby curtail anarchy.

“We commiserate with the family of late Mrs Acheju Abuh and stand with them to demand a thorough investigation and justice. We also sympathize with everyone who suffered any loss as a result of the violence. We forthwith call on the Federal Government and National Assembly to ensure that the perpetrators and sponsors of these heinous acts do not escape justice so as to deter any future recurrence. Every Nigerian life is precious and it is imperative that the federal government affirms this to the rest of the world by her quick action in dealing with such cases.

“We equally condemn the use of thugs and fake policemen to cause deadly attacks and perpetrate violence in elections in Nigeria. The desperation of politicians to win elections at all cost diminishes the gains of our democracy and calls to question the integrity of our elections and our electoral body. Therefore, it is important for INEC to restore confidence in the Nigerian people by proposing electoral reforms that will eradicate violence from our elections. INEC must live up to its name and be truly ‘independent.

“Without meaningful and urgent action, our 20 year sojourn in democracy would be termed an exercise in futility.”