‘Munch It’ Shines at ADVAN Award

A fast growing snacks brand, Munch It, has been rewarded for its excellence at the 2019 edition of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence.

The brand stole spotlight at the show having clinched three awards across different categories .

For its outstanding performance in the market, the brand bagged the prestigious ‘Consumer Choice Award’ unopposed.

The brand equally emerged third position in the ‘ Product Packaging’ category, contending against other brands like Goldberg and Heineken that were nominated under the group.

It also came third place in the ‘Brand of the Year Award’, being nominated alongside other big brands like Airtel and Molfix.

Speaking on the feat, President of ADVAN, Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba, said the brand stood out at the ‘Brand of the Year Award’ after a very tough selection process.

“It really was a tough task awarding the brand of the year category especially for this edition, because all the brands nominated under this category have performed excellently beyond expectations, however, what needed to be done had to be done and we congratulate recipients of all the award categories”.

The brand also noted that the ‘Consumer Choice Award’ was a special one for it being a newly introduced award category and that the recognition came within one year of Munch It presence in the Nigerian market. It is the only category with no nominees, whose winner is wholly determined by consumers online votes as their best choice.

In his response, Marketing Manager of Munch It, Darlington Igabali , expressed gratitude to the consumers for their loyalty.

He also commended ADVAN for sustaining the standards of the award.

He said: “It is such a great feeling attracting such recognition and accolades from consumers in just one year of the brand’s presence in the market. This clearly shows that hardwork pays and we are hitting the right spot in the heart of consumers”.

The ADVAN award seeks to acknowledge and reward marketing professionals that have made outstanding contributions in the industry.

Lafarge Africa Kicks Off Ember ‘Buy & Win’ Promo

Lafarge Africa Plc has officially launched its ‘Ember Buy & Win’ consumer promo in a move to appreciate customers loyalty.

According to the company, the initiative was part of its efforts to connect deeper with its esteemed customers as well as change the dynamics of promotions in Nigeria.

Speaking on the exercise, Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa, Gbenga Onimowo said: “We are truly excited as this promo aimed at rewarding our valued customers and thanking them for their unwavering support. They have also ensured that our range of cement products remains the first choice for construction purposes across the country”.

Adding that the promo process was simple and transparent, he explained: “Buy any trade brand of Lafarge cement bag, find a scratch card inside, what you find when you scratch the card is what you win instantly. It is unique, it allows more Nigerians to participate and stand a chance to be instant winners.

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do; without them, the commercial cycle is incomplete and our ability to remain in business becomes impossible. To grow our business, we are committed to constantly creating value in terms of quality product and service, and continuously explore sustainable ways to impact their lives positively.”

He stated further that the exercise enjoys the approval of regulatory authorities including the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB).

He added that the exercise would run across the South East and South West regions of Nigeria.

Providing further clarification, Trade Marketing Manager- Western Operations, Itune John-Eze disclosed that the promo “is available to all Lafarge trade brands -Classic and Supaset.”

She informed that each cement bag contains only one scratch card with concealed prizes of tricycles, generators, table gas cookers, smart phones and airtime, amongst others. ”. “The Ember “Buy & Win” consumer promo is our way of thanking our esteemed consumers for their loyalty and patronage over the past months.

“We encourage our customers to scratch gently so as not invalidate their wining card. We remain committed to consistently improving our customer service experience, reward our loyal customers and we believe there is no better time than now.

Without them, we would not have made the giant strides attained thus far,” she added.