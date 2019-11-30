Elise Claire Cosmetics USA Has Announced Dartistebyawele As Their Official Artistic Director In Nigeria

Elise Claire Cosmetics USA has announced that they have come to set up in Nigeria as Franchise and Makeup Artist, beauty influencer cum photographer Dartistebyawele is their official Artistic Director and Distributor. Dartistebyawele is a renowned celebrity makeup artist, global beauty influencer and photographer with over 7 years experience in the makeup industry.

She is a highly sort after makeup artist and has worked on the set of many local and international music videos, editorial spreads, movies, magazine, campaigns, fashion shows and Tv commercials.

She also took a trip to Los Angeles in October to celebrate #EliseClaireMoments with the international team hosting giveaways and sharing the latest on Elise Claire products with her followers.

Speaking to her she had this to say, ‘ What people don’t realize is that there are lots of international brands available in Nigeria. Either the brand themselves have come to setup in Nigeria as Franchise, or they have partnered with Official Distributors. Elise Claire Cosmetics are amongst the best in Nigeria today. The company equally has strong international presence. It’s widely regarded as one of the world’s leading professional makeup and skincare authority because of their undoubtedly real and original expertise in makeup BEAUTY INDUSTRY. It’s a company established to honor everyone, irrespective of your skin, shade or color. This means so much to me and it’s been nothing but a Jolloy ride all through the way. I’ve met so many inspiring women on this journey. I am super thankful to God and Elise Claire Cosmetics for choosing me.’

They use their expertise to accentuate ladies’ beauties and make them even more adorable than ever before. They have their creed as “All Peers, All Colors, All Humanities”, and this can be true of how much they appreciate people and their individuality.

Over the years, Dartistebyawele has trained over 20,000 students through her master class, monthly class, one on one class and brush up classes in almost every major city in Nigeria.

What earns DArtistebyAwele a spot in the beauty industry is her flawless coverage and finish, her clients can’t get enough of the effortless looking soft finish she leaves on them. Some of her notable clientele include Director Mattmax (official makeup artist) Clarence Peters, Adasa Cookey, Aje Films, Unlimited LA, Moe Musa, Sesan Ogunro, Patrick Elis, Mex Films, Hg2Films, Adams Gud, AY Live Show, Dynamics Award, Ovation Magazine, Vita Foam Ltd, The Slay Network USA, Stanbic IBTC, Tecno Mobile, Tush Magazine and more.