Anambra Provides Free Bus Services

Anambra State Government said it will from December 1, 2019 assign buses that would convey people around the state on designated routes free of charge. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transport Company of Anambra State, TRACAS, Dr. Ifeoma Madukasi disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday at the company’s head office in Awka. Madukasi said the gesture was part of Governor Willie Obiano administration’s efforts to cushion the effects of high cost of transportation usually associated with the yuletide season. She mentioned the designated routes to include Awka to Onitsha through the old road, Eke Awka to Head bridge in Onitsha, Awka to Onitsha through the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and Awka to Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area, terminating at Aguleri Junction.

Others are Onitsha to Ogbaru Local Government Area, terminating at the council headquarters, Awka to Nnewi terminating at Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and Awka to Oko, and Ekwulobia to Onitsha.