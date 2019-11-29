Top Comedians to Headline Mouthpizz My Lagos Story this Weekend

Vanessa Obioha

The fifth edition of Mouthpizz My Lagos Story scheduled for Sunday December 1, 2019 will feature some of the top comedians in the industry. Ali Baba, Okey Bakassi, are among the rich lineup of comedians who will be thrilling audience at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos where the event will take place.

The comedy show was birthed by Okoikhere Isibor as an avenue to tell the dramatic stories of the bubbly city of Lagos.

“I discovered most comedians do not tell the story of the city that has played a major role in their career. For you to succeed in Lagos, you must experience funny day-to-day Lagos life. No matter how fashionable you are, you must trek in lagos, must eat ewa agoyin beans and bread, you must beg for transport fare someday,” said the comedian.

The show was first held in 2015 and has since continued to shine light on upcoming comedians. This year’s event promises to be more hilarious as more Lagos stories will be shared on stage.