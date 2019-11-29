Navy Boosts Personnel Welfare, Inaugurates Projects in WNC

Chinecherem Ojiako

In a bid to boost the welfare of its personnel, the Nigerian Navy (NN) recently inaugurated some projects in the Western Naval Command (WNC) areas of responsibility (AOR).

One of the projects, which is four blocks of eight by three bedroom flats for lieutenants was awarded to Messrs Kharis Engineering Services Ltd in November 2016.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the projects were targeted at meeting the basic need of shelter for personnel.

While commending the consistency and outstanding efforts of the CNS towards meeting the basic needs of the NN personnel, including series of landmark projects that were commissioned in the command during the 63rd anniversary celebration of the NN in June this year, he stated that although the NN is still faced with accommodation deficiencies, the addition of these ones inaugurated will go a long way to ameliorate the challenge.

He further commended the determination of the CNS and the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for their continuous improvement on the welfare needs of NN personnel and their families, especially in the provision of decent accommodation.

While advising the beneficiaries to exercise utmost care in the use of the facilities and maintain them properly, he further noted that a new regime of stringent inspections and guidelines for the use of all accommodations in the command has been promulgated and will be enforced.

According to the information gathered by THISDAY, the contract for the construction of the four blocks of eight by three bedroom flats for officers was awarded to Messrs Khan’s Engineering Services Ltd in November 2016.

The construction works are on three suspended floors and are for the naval officers at the rank of lieutenants. There are four similar buildings having 32 units of three bedroom flats in all and are capable of accommodating 32 officers.

Meanwhile, the external works for the senior rates quarters was awarded to Messrs Finite Grid Ltd in August 2018 which consisted of construction of drainages, horticulture, laying of kerbs and interlocking stones as well as the construction of 50, 000 litres ground and 32, 000 litres overhead water tanks Including water reticulation. The construction of four septic tanks for the senior rates was executed by NNS WEY through direct labour.

According to the navy, the purpose of this project is to provide more accommodation for the personnel of the NN. It is imperative to state that Navy Town is the largest and most populous naval barracks in Nigeria, which accommodates both officers and ratings. The newly completed blocks would ameliorate the shortage of accommodation and improve the living condition of the NN personnel considering the increasing workforce of the NN annually.