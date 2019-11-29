NAPTIP Reinforces Campaign against Human Trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) has donated Information Communication and Education materials to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to intensify its campaign and assist the agency in identifying illegal movement of persons out of the country through the airports.

NAPTIP said so far, it has secured the conviction against 408 human traffickers, while it has saved about 17,000 victims

The Director General NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli made this known recently in Lagos during the official presentation and handover to FAAN 70 roll-up banners and 30 wall banners on Human Trafficking Education, Reporting and Referral.

She explained that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with NAPTIP and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) signed handover documents for Information Communication and Education (IEC) materials to help sensitise travelers on the need to be alert at the airport and for intending victims to have a second thought before embarking on that journey.

According to Okah-Donli, the importance of handing over Information Communication and Education (IEC) materials was to increase vigilance and positive actions to intercept suspected human trafficking activities as seeing those point of reference campaign may be the factor which determines the decision of the victim.

“To date, about 408 traffickers have been convicted and are serving various jail terms and almost 17000 victims have been rescued and counselled with good number of them empowered by the Agency including (5) five victims who were trained from primary schools to the university level who are now officers of NAPTIP.”

She said the fight against human trafficking required collaborative efforts of everyone, all government agencies, and individuals, especially people who operate at the airports and land borders.

“The IEC materials will also infuse counter trafficking messages at conspicuous areas of our major airports, at Check-in and boarding areas, along boarding gates and as part of airlines inflight audio and visual communications,” she said.

She also stated that as there are proposed plans of launching a Sex Offenders Register of Nigeria, she would be tinkering with her team to launch a human traffickers register also, a concept aimed at naming and shaming such people as well as keeping the public aware of pedigree.

The United States said it invested over $400, 000, including materials and support to aid the anti- human trafficking campaign in and around Nigeria for this event.

Speaking earlier, United States International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Representative, James Jewett explained that the US has supported this particular campaign with $ 400, 000 with the core objective of combating human trafficking.