Honorable Beeccy Celebrates This Weekend

Versatile music entrepreneur Bisi Oderinde will be marking his 10th anniversary as a music promoter and showbiz entrepreneur this weekend. The event is to celebrate his fruitful results and resilience in Nigeria’s flourishing music industry.

Fondly called Honourable Beeccy by his teeming fans and colleagues, the showbiz professional has over the years proved that he is worth his salt with each move. He has gradually become a reckoning force in street music promotion, artistes and events management.

The last decade has seen Beeccy work with numerous artistes like Terry G, Jaywon, Danny S, Small Doctor, Destiny Boy, 2Tboyz, Klever Jay, to mention a few. He has also worked with blue chip companies such as Nigerian Breweries Plc.

He will be hosting his guests at ‘The Party’, scheduled for December 1, 2019, at the prestigious CLUB01, at Iju-Fagba, Lagos.