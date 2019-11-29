Eko Foundation Launches Job Portal to Tackle Unemployment

Oluchi Chibuzor

Eko Job Centre, a public partnership recruitment and employment initiative in conjunction with Lagos State Government has launched its job portal initiative to be sighted across the main local government areas.

The programme was aimed at resolving employment related issues by bridging the gap between employers and employees.

The Chairman, Eko Job Foundation, Folajimi Mohammed, who disclosed this at the launch of the initiative in Lago recently, said if there was an employment opportunity for about 10 slots, they are hoping for about three through the ministry of job creation from corporate institutions.

He said the programme was a private limited company that has gotten a concession from the Lagos State Ministry on job creation, in order for it to provide job centres which would tackle the issues of unemployment within the state.

According to him, “what we are trying to do is to create more employment, because we are seen as one of the pivotal states creating employment.

“Today’s event was themed around corporate responsibility; basically what we are trying to do was to see how we can put a bill into law, whereby we can encourage employers of labours within Lagos state government to provide a certain quota employment to our job boards within then ministry of employment and wealth creation.”

On his part, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Special Adviser on Wealth and Job Creation, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said they are excited as it was a much needed initiative.

She said the state’s huge migration problem stems from the fact that as the economy of Lagos improves, more people from other parts of the country come into the state.

“Even with the demands, we are determined that every resident willing to live within the laws of the state would get the support of the government to find the job to actualise their dream.

“This partnership would really help us to achieve this and open up the process of the helping applicants to find jobs, supporting us in the training we already do, and bringing corporate clients stability.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Olasupo Shasore (SAN), stressed the need for the programme to ensure that the centre gives hope to every applicant, so as to reduce the 51million that are unemployed.

The project would increase employability by offering training and mentoring services to individuals, as well as assist entrepreneurs by providing access to a steady talent pool.