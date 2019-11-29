Aboyeji, New Foursquare General Overseer, Lists Focus Areas

Mary Nnah

General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Samuel Aboyeji who took over the mantle of leadership recently, has listed priority areas which he said would be the focus of his ministerial administration.

Top on the list include evangelism and soul winning, church planting, youth encounter and empowerment as well as ministers’ welfare, renewal and development.

Aboyeji, who took over from Rev Felix Meduoye, who had been at the helm of affairs of the church since 2010, said he was committed to pursuing and promoting that which is the heartbeat of God.

According to him, the mission objective will be achieved through the following core areas of activities, but not limited to evangelism and soul-winning which he promised to propagate through the fourfold message of the gospel of Jesus Christ – Jesus the Saviour; Jesus the Baptizer with the Holy Ghost; Jesus the Healer; Jesus the Soon Coming King.

“We shall partner the Holy Spirit to bring in more people into the kingdom. We are seriously looking unto the Lord of the harvest to mercifully fix us into His sovereign programme for His Church in this regard. We are seeking new and effective ways of carrying on this assignment. For instance, our current policy of “One Man One Soul Every Month” will be rebranded and strengthened”, he said.

Besides, he noted that church planting remains the single most effective evangelistic methodology under heaven, according to Peter Wagner. “By the grace of God, we will consolidate the efforts of previous administrations in this area and as well ensure that more churches are planted especially among the unreached people groups in our rural, riverine/coastal as well as hinterland communities using our RHCHES (Riverine/Hinterland Churches Enlargement Scheme) approach”, he said.

Also, with Nigeria having a young and youthful population with the third-largest youth population in the world after India and China, he said he will continue to make the necessary investment in this crop of population using the Youth Encounter and Empowerment Summits (YES).

“We shall leverage on both the existence of our student fellowships in about 100 campuses in Nigeria and the youth, teens and children ministries in our churches to galvanize reaching this segment with the gospel”, he said.

Minister’s welfare, renewal and development will also be uppermost in his agenda. Therefore, he said his administration would give great attention to the welfare of the ministers and staff in general through massive training and development.

Aboyeji also said he would be driven by the need to maintain relationship with other Christian organisations, maintain existing regional and international co-operation, as well as maintain political neutrality in Nigeria.