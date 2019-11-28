Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Okowa, Ex-Eagles Stars to Grace Final Thursday

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is expected to lead many other top dignitaries to the Stephen Keshi Stadium as the final of the state’s Principals’ Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank takes place thursday.

Three former internationals – Victor Agali, Ifeanyi Udeze and Nduka Ugbade have confirmed to be at the final event organized for all secondary schools in the state.

It was learnt that some other football stars will also be in attendance to boost the morale of the players competing for honours in the final.

Top officials of the sponsors, Zenith Bank, are expected to be at the event to present prizes to the winners and individual players who excelled at the tournament which is in its 4th edition.

Zappa Mixed Secondary School Asaba and School of Commerce, Warri are the two sides to vie for the coveted trophy today.

About 850 private and public secondary schools began the journey on September 30.

Head Coach, School of commerce, Kingsley Emarievwe, and Coach of the Zappa Mixed School, Dare Ajayi, are both optimistic of winning the 2019 edition but only a winner will emerge.

The Third Place match between Destiny International School, Ughelli and Okoti-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele- is billed for 10am while the final is scheduled for 12 noon at the same venue.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education in the State, Patrick Ukah, said the final would be a memorable one for the finalists and all the participants.

“We are going to stage a carnival because it will be a celebration of youth football. We will encourage the young ones and also give them a good template to exhibit their talent in a stadium being used by the Super Eagles for international games,” Ukah said.