Onyema’s Lawyers Dissociate Client from Suit on Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement

Chinedu Eze

The counsel to the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has distanced the Air Peace boss from a human rights’ suit that was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Onyema’s lawyers, A.O Alegeh & Co, in a statement issued yesterday, said that the suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019 filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja by one Mr. Johnmary Jideobi was instituted without the consent of their client.

Part of the statement read, “The attention of our client, Allen Onyema has been drawn to news reports now trending in the social media suggesting that an Abuja based Legal Practitioner, Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi, has instituted an action in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1446/2019 – Johnmary C. Jideobi v. Federal Government of Nigeria & Ors at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, purportedly seeking the enforcement of our client’s fundamental human rights.

“We hereby state on behalf of our client, that at no time did he instruct the said Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi to institute any action on his behalf in respect of the subject matter of the Indictment now pending against him in the United States of America. Our Client has no knowledge of the said action and did not consent to the filing of same. As a matter of fact, Our Client does not know the said Mr. Johnmary C. Jideobi.”