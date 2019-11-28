NIPR Extends Award Categories to Banks, Telco Operators

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has announced that the 2019 edition of the Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards, themed: PROVATION, will also reward players in the financial and telecommunications sector. the event will hold next month in Lagos

The event, popularly known as the LaPRIGA, aims at recognising excellence and celebrating communications practitioners and stakeholders via awards dinner to boost professionalism and more investment in the practice.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Chairman of the Lagos NIPR, Segun McMedal, said; “LaPRIGA is adding new colours, new dimensions and new values to the industry by recognising best accomplishments in reputation management, relationship management and support for marketing functions. Over twenty honourees drawn from public relations consultancies and the media will cart away the prestigious shield in different categories. And this year, we are upping the scale to recognise best communications practices in the organized private sector and public affairs.

“The Chapter is also planning to use the joyous occasion for the installation of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the Patron of the Lagos State Chapter is in line with the Bye-Law No. 2 of 1992 on the Creation and Administration guiding the establishment and functioning of State Chapters of NIPR in all the 36 States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.”

He also disclosed that there would also be a drama skit to amplify the Chapter’s CSR project, tagged: AutiConnect, aimed at increasing awareness, acceptance, respect and support for people living with Autism Spectrum Disorders.