Kwara Gov National Cycling Championship Set for Debut

The Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN has concluded arrangements to hold the inaugural edition of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak National Cycling Championship and Commissaires Course in Ilorin, the state capital.

Technical Director of the CFN, Bashir Mohammed, disclosed this at the weekend in Uzebba, Edo state, said the State government has declared its readiness to start receiving the delegates from over 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory who have declared interest to participate in both the cycling championship and 3-day Commissaires Course.

“On our part in the cycling federation, we have concluded plans to organise a hitch-free championship and course for our prospective commissaires and the state government which is supporting us has declared its readiness to receive the states’ delegation who will start arriving on Tuesday, December 3”, Mohammed said.

Meanwhile Secretary General of the CFN, Dayo Abulude said that six cyclists, three male and female as well as one participant for the commissaires course are expected from each of the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“So far over 20 states have registered for the championship and course including Edo, Delta, Rivers, Plateau, Kaduna, the FCT and host, Kwara”, he said, adding that “the first to fourth place finishers in the male category will earn N200,000, N150,000, N100,000 and N70,000 respectively while their female counterparts who will ride a shorter distance will take home N150,000, N100,000, N50,000 and N30,000 respectively”.

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak is expected to declare both the championship and commissaires course open and he will be supported by the deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, the CFN scribe disclosed.